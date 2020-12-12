Talk of a potential move for Cristiano Ronaldo by Man United isn’t necessarily without foundation.

For all intents and purposes, a switch back to Old Trafford appears to be a possibility this summer.

The Daily Star note that Juventus are struggling to justify the Portuguese player’s extortionate salary, and they could consider allowing Ronaldo one last hurrah at the club where he made his name.

However, that wouldn’t the first summer where Man United will have looked into the possibility of any deal being an achievable one for all parties.

For many of the windows since Ronaldo’s move to Real Madrid in 2009, the Red Devils have mulled over the figures.

More recently, he earns €31m-a-year (£26m-a-year) at Juventus, and when compared to United’s top earner, Paul Pogba, for example, that’s over double of the Frenchmen’s £15.04m-a-year, which works out about £290,000-a-week.

More Stories / Latest News Man United turned down the chance to swap Paul Pogba for two Juventus players Shearer finds the target again after investigators track down advisor who owed him £232k ‘Pulisic is gonna have his career ruined at this rate’ – These Chelsea fans are disgusted with Lampard’s team selection

The marketing and sponsorship money that would flow into the club on the back of his purchase would surely pay for the initial outlay and any associated costs absorbed.

Which could mean that, finally, the Portuguese returns to his spiritual home.