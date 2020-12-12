According to the Telegraph (subscription required), Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Winks is set to hold talks with chairman Daniel Levy regarding a possible loan exit in the January transfer window.

Winks has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs following the summer arrival of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as well as the resurgence of big-money man Tanguy Ndombele.

The Telegraph report that this has left Winks feeling that he may have to request a loan exit in January in an effort to secure the regular action needed to keep his place in the England squad ahead of the Euros.

Unfortunately, the odds seem to be stacked against Winks’ desires, with the Telegraphing adding that the north London outfit would be more likely to allow star-turned-outcast Dele Alli to leave in January.

Winks has only featured in 11 of Spurs’ 21 matches across all competitions so far, starting for Jose Mourinho’s side in 10 of these – with the ace’s most prominent action coming in the Europa League.

More Stories / Latest News Hope for Manchester United after Jack Grealish transfer admission from Aston Villa boss Why ‘grateful’ Edinson Cavani rejected Juventus transfer before sealing Man United move Julian Nagelsmann hopes to draw Real Madrid in the Champions League for the weirdest reason

The central midfielder was clearly disgruntled when he was substituted against Antwerp on Thursday night in the 58th minute, as he stormed down the tunnel.

With the Europa League’s Group Stages now over, Winks will find it hard to get worthwhile minutes until that competition returns in February, hence the desire for a move in January.

Another factor that is out of Winks’ hands could prevent the exit that the 24-year-old would like to secure regular first-team football, which is the homegrown quota the side need for the Europa League.

Winks and Alli currently occupy two of the side’s eight homegrown spots, so keeping hold of one of the pair may be necessary for this reason.

The Spurs academy graduate has looked pretty solid for England recently, so it would be very harsh for the ace to miss out on a spot due to his lack of playing time at club level.

Mourinho doesn’t really have the biggest squad available to him either, with the side emerging as early title contenders, it may be more beneficial to keep Winks as a backup and rotation option.