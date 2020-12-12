Despite being the reigning Premier League champions and having a squad to die for, Liverpool, as has been shown this season, are as susceptible to injuries as any other team in the division.

Somehow the Reds have managed to stay in contention at the top of the Premier League table, which is testament to the work that the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders are doing with the first team.

What’s more, it appears as if the club aren’t preparing to sign any new players as cover in January for Virgil van Dijk and other long-term injury absentees.

“These moments where you lose a top, top player automatically creates a big chance for a young player, because we invest a lot of time and we have a big commitment to them to be part of our squad,” Lijnders noted on the official Liverpool website.

“What I’m trying to say is: I feel really the best back-up plan is the Academy.

“If the Academy is right and there’s a fluid process between the Academy and the first team, the best back-up plan is always young players because they never let you down – never, never.”

In such an atypical season, only the strongest are going to survive the onslaught in the second half of the campaign.

If Liverpool are still in with a chance of retaining their title at the business end of the season, then arguably that will be one of Klopp’s biggest managerial achievements.