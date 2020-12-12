Menu

'UP OLE'S TRICKY DIAMOND REDS' – These Man United fans are delighted with Solskjaer's formation and team for crunch derby

Manchester United FC
The derby between Man United and Man City is one of the most keenly contested fixtures on the football calendar. 

Local bragging rights are at stake, as well as a potential fourth placed berth in the Premier League to the winner on this particular occasion.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn’t given United supporters too much to shout about this season, but all will be forgiven if he can mastermind a victory on Saturday evening.

To that end, he’s gone with a diamond formation in the middle of the park, and included Paul Pogba in his starting line up, after his impressive performance against West Ham.

They could prove difficult for Pep Guardiola’s side to break down, and having lost two games already, City can ill afford to lose a third so early if they want to be considered as challengers for the title.

At least these Man United fans are happy with Solskjaer’s selection.

