Video: Liverpool 17-year-old Harvey Elliott nets electric nutmeg solo goal for loan club Blackburn Rovers

Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott has scored an electric goal for temporary employers Blackburn Rovers.

Rovers are taking on Norwich City today in the Championship, with Liverpool teenager Elliott featuring in the contest.

Elliott was initially part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad at Anfield, but an opportunity to go out on-loan and get regular minutes was the natural next step for him.

He looks to be taking full advantage at Ewood Park, too.

Elliott picked up the ball and initially looked positive, driving at the Norwich defence before nutmegging a defender and beating the goalkeeper. What a goal!

HARVEY ELLIOTT – WOW! pic.twitter.com/4kPKWigQHC — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) December 12, 2020





Pictures courtesy of iFollow

Liverpool have enough talent on their hands as it is, especially in attacking areas.

If Elliott is able to score goals of this calibre on a regular basis, though, then Klopp will have no choice but to take notice and give him a spot on the squad.

Only time will tell if he will prove capable of doing that.