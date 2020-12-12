Video: Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi sends message with stunning strike for Hertha Berlin

Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi scored an absolute stunner for Hertha Berlin this afternoon.

Few at the Emirates would deny just how talented a player Guendouzi is, but the fact is that Mikel Arteta saw no place for him in his starting eleven, thus restricting his opportunities, which gave him little choice but to depart.

Hertha made their move and secured his services until the end of the 2020/21 campaign – and he has wasted no time showing Arteta what a mistake he made letting him go.

Guendouzi’s best moment in a Hertha shirt came this afternoon, with the fuzzy-haired midfielder firing home emphatically into the top corner. You don’t save those.

Mattéo Guendouzi’s goal for Hertha Berlin today. pic.twitter.com/jglCrvnUXP — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) December 12, 2020

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sport

Whether he has a future at the Emirates may well depend on who’s in charge there come the start of the next season. That’s not to suggest that Arteta’s departure is anything like a foregone conclusion – but he’s right up against it at current.