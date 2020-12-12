There’s rarely a better time to score than deep into injury time, and when that goal comes against one of your fiercest local rivals, the feeling is even sweeter.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Nelson Semedo had brought down Aston Villa’s John McGinn in the 92nd minute of the Midlands derby, leaving the officials with no option.

Anwar El Ghazi was tasked with taking the resulting spot-kick, and he dispatched it with aplomb showing no signs of nerves.

The win saw the Villain’s leapfrog Wolves into eighth place.