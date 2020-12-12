Aston Villa attacker Bertrand Traoré has showcased a moment of brilliance during the first-half of his side’s hotly contested Midlands derby against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Traoré, 25, who joined Villa earlier this year from Ligue 1 side Lyon, is currently playing in his first Midlands derby of his Villa career.

Since his arrival in England, the Burkina Faso attacker has featured in nine matches in all competitions and has been directly involved in two goals.

However, arguably one of the attacker’s best moments came on Saturday afternoon during his side’s away Premier League match against Wolves.

Whilst attempting to open the game’s scoring, the Villa man executed a sublime touch to break into Wolves’ box.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport