Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been accused of following in the footsteps of international teammate Harry Kane in performing a dangerous ‘backing in’ move on opposing defenders.

Kane has come under criticism in recent weeks after clips emerged of him continually backing in to defenders after they’ve jumped into the air, in hope of winning a free-kick.

While these kind of cheap tactics are commonly performed in football in hope of winning a slight competitive advantage, this one is particularly dangerous.

In many cases, defenders end up in a heap on the floor, having fallen from quite the height. Even if the attacker is not intending to hurt them, they are at risk of doing so.

Calvert-Lewin has obviously been taking tips from Kane in England training, because he did it against Chelsea today – intentional or unintentional, that’s for you to decide.

I guess nothing will be said because his name isn’t Harry Kane MBE pic.twitter.com/8DBCnsPOsm — Rue (@thfcrueben) December 12, 2020

What do you think? Does Calvert-Lewin have the same reckless intentions as Kane, or is he merely hoping to win the header here and the defender has inadvertently got hurt?