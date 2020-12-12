Video: First blood Real Madrid against Atletico as Casemiro heads home

It’s first blood Real Madrid in the derby, with Casemiro finding the back of the net after fifteen minutes.

Los Blancos’ season was in crisis a few weeks ago, but the ship has steadied after the victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League midweek, which ensured their safe progress into the next round of the competition.

Today’s Madrid derby clash with Atletico provides a great opportunity for Zinedine Zidane’s men to prove they will fight to retain their title this term, and with Casemiro opening the scoring early in the first-half, they’re right on track to doing exactly that.



Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Casemiro has earned himself somewhat of a reputation as a big-game player in recent seasons, and he’s lived up to that by by heading one past Jan Oblak tonight.

Diego Simeone’s game-plan, as it often is in games of this magnitude, will have been to contain and counter. It’s back to the drawing board for Atleti now…