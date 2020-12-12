(Video) Emi Martinez makes superb save against Wolves but gets kicked in the head of his troubles

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has come to his side’s rescue early on in the Midlands derby against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arguably it is Nuno Espírito Santo’s side who have started the hotly contested affair better and will consider themselves unlucky not to already be 1-0 up.

Just shy of the 15-minute mark, attacker Pedro Neto broke free and placed a nicely timed ball into the box which forced Villa keeper Martinez to come scrambling off his line.

The former Arsenal back-up keeper made a great last ditch save against Daniel Podence, but did take a nasty whack to the back of the head for his trouble.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport