Video: Filthy outside of the foot finish from Jamal Lowe puts Swansea 2-0 up at Cardiff

The Welsh derby can often be a feisty affair where no quarter is asked or given by either side.

The very nature of derby matches almost always ensures that performance levels are taken up a notch or two, and occasionally moments of great skill take your breath away.

That was certainly the case on Saturday afternoon.

Having received the ball not far from the centre circle, Swansea’s Jamal Lowe strode purposefully towards Cardiff’s area before riding a tackle and then curling the ball home with an outstanding outside-of-the-boot finish.