Video: Man United midfielder Fred sends Kevin De Bruyne for milk with filthy roulette in the derby

The first-half of the Manchester Derby was duller than we had hoped, but United midfielder Fred did his best to give the fans (at home) some entertainment.

When these two teams take to the field together, especially at Old Trafford, drama usually follows – but there was little to talk about from the first 45 minutes in Manchester tonight.

Neither manager can afford to lose the game, so perhaps that’s having an impact, while there’s also no fans within the confines of the stadium to cheer their teams on.

That wasn’t going to dishearten Fred, though, who looks full of beans in the Man United midfield.

Testament to that, was this brilliant skill he executed to leave arguably the best player in the Premier League, Kevin De Bruyne, in his wake.

De Bruyne won’t want to see this again, but Fred will be having a look at it on the journey, home – no doubt.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports