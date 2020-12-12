Menu

Video: Furlong steals in at the far post to volley West Brom level at Newcastle

Newcastle United FC West Bromwich Albion FC
Posted by

West Bromwich Albion got a real shot in the arm just when they needed it, after Darnell Furlong fired them level at Newcastle after just five minutes of the second half at St James’ Park.

Miguel Almiron had given the Magpies an early first-half lead, and the hosts has gone into half-time still ahead.

Slaven Bilic’s half-time team talk clearly worked for the visitors as they were much sharper to every ball after the restart.

That showed in the goal too, with Furlong stealing in at the far post, his run unchecked, to smash home the equaliser.

Pictures from Sky Sports
More Stories Darnell Furlong Miguel Almiron slaven bilic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.