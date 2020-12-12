West Bromwich Albion got a real shot in the arm just when they needed it, after Darnell Furlong fired them level at Newcastle after just five minutes of the second half at St James’ Park.

Miguel Almiron had given the Magpies an early first-half lead, and the hosts has gone into half-time still ahead.

Slaven Bilic’s half-time team talk clearly worked for the visitors as they were much sharper to every ball after the restart.

That showed in the goal too, with Furlong stealing in at the far post, his run unchecked, to smash home the equaliser.

Pictures from Sky Sports