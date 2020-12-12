Martin Tyler’s commentary has become synonymous with some of English football’s biggest moments.

Who can forget the ‘Agueroooooo’ that still gives goosebumps to those who watch back the video of Man City winning their maiden Premier League title in the most astonishing manner.

If that was a high point for the commentator, then Saturday’s Manchester derby provided arguably his lowest.

As Kevin De Bruyne got ready to take a free-kick, Tyler thought it amusing to come out with a one-liner that he must’ve regretted almost as soon as he’d said it.

Listen for yourself, and cringe.