Video: Calamitous Edouard Mendy error gifts Everton opening goal over Chelsea

Everton were gifted an opening goal against Chelsea at Goodison Park after a dreadful mistake from Edouard Mendy.

Mendy has been hailed since signing for Chelsea in the summer as the answer to Frank Lampard’s prayers.

The former Rennes stopper has been a clean-sheet machine, with predecessor Kepa Arrizabalaga continually costing his side with mistakes.

Mendy has now made one of his own, and it’s every bit as bad, and potentially costly, as any Kepa has made in his Premier League career to date.

The goalkeeper leaped into Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, rashly and unnecessarily, leaving the referee with no choice but to point to the spot.

After some discussion between the Everton players, Gylfi Sigurdsson stepped up to the mark and made no mistake – cool as you like.

If we’re counting Patrick Bamford’s goal last weekend, that’s two mistakes in two games for Mendy. It’s not a good sign for Lampard and Chelsea.