Video: Freak Jan Oblak own-goal gift wraps Real Madrid three points in the derby

Jan Oblak is one of the finest goalkeepers on the planet – but he’s had a moment to forget in the Madrid derby this evening.

Oblak, who seemingly emerged from nowhere after Thibaut Courtois returned to Chelsea, has been within the top three goalkeepers on the planet for the last five years or so.

His reliable goalkeeping behind Atletico’s notoriously sturdy back-line has made them a tough nut to crack, but they have been cracked tonight, twice actually.

The first goal, Oblak could do nothing against, with Casemiro’s header past him before he could react. The second, was an own goal, but you could be forgiven for thinking he couldn’t have done anything about this, either.

The ball cannoned off the post, onto the back of Oblak and into the net. It’s one of those freak rebounds which will happen once in his career. Unfortunately for him, it’s happened in a huge game tonight.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports