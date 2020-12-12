Menu

Video: “Walker sent Pogba back to Juventus” – Man United star spun and these fans all say the same thing

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Kyle Walker is wanted for murder – the murder of Paul Pogba, on the Old Trafford turf.

Pogba has been the centre of attention at Manchester United over the past week, with much of that being his own, and agent Mino Raiola’s doing.

As Sky Sports reported at the time the news broke, Raiola revealed that Pogba is not happy at United and wants to leave the club.

MORE: Video: Man United awarded penalty in the derby – VAR has other ideas

The Frenchman has now been put flat on his face on the Old Trafford turf, something that United fans might not be too displeased about, all things considered.

Kyle Walker, who was fortunate not to have conceded a penalty after fouling the later adjudged offside United forward Marcus Rashford in the box, absolutely spun United’s record-signing.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Man United awarded penalty in the derby – VAR has other ideas
‘Just part of football’ – Gary Cahill can’t see anything wrong with Tottenham star’s deliberate collisions
Video: Man United midfielder Fred sends Kevin De Bruyne for milk with filthy roulette in the derby

Have a look at the clip below – it’s worth a watch, especially if you’re no Pogba fan.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Pictures courtesy of NBC Sports

Football Twitter has not disappointed with it’s reactions, either. On a week where much of the talk has been about where Pogba will be playing his football next term – these fans have the answers.

More Stories Kyle Walker Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.