Kyle Walker is wanted for murder – the murder of Paul Pogba, on the Old Trafford turf.

Pogba has been the centre of attention at Manchester United over the past week, with much of that being his own, and agent Mino Raiola’s doing.

As Sky Sports reported at the time the news broke, Raiola revealed that Pogba is not happy at United and wants to leave the club.

The Frenchman has now been put flat on his face on the Old Trafford turf, something that United fans might not be too displeased about, all things considered.

Kyle Walker, who was fortunate not to have conceded a penalty after fouling the later adjudged offside United forward Marcus Rashford in the box, absolutely spun United’s record-signing.

Have a look at the clip below – it’s worth a watch, especially if you’re no Pogba fan.

they way walker sent pogba fekkkk pic.twitter.com/pDbICy2EoS — oldhead (@old_headd) December 12, 2020

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Pogba got Spun by Walker ?? pic.twitter.com/LUlCXItlbc — VON (@MEDIOVON) December 12, 2020

Pictures courtesy of NBC Sports

Football Twitter has not disappointed with it’s reactions, either. On a week where much of the talk has been about where Pogba will be playing his football next term – these fans have the answers.

Official reports say Kyle walker just sent pogba back to juventus #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/OnKqQtjADo — Ansu Griezmann? (@Avid_Pariah) December 12, 2020

Walker sent Pogba back to Juventus ? — Osman (@osman_fcb) December 12, 2020

Pogba has now been sent back to Juventus by Kyle Walker? — ???? ? (@SxrgioSZN) December 12, 2020