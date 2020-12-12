Menu

Chelsea saved by fine margins as Everton are denied second penalty by VAR offside review

Everton were awarded a second penalty of the game against Chelsea at Goodison Park, only for VAR to chalk it off after an offside in the build-up.

The Toffees led after 20 minutes, with Edouard Mendy clattering into Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Gylfi Sigurdsson converting from the penalty spot.

Carlo Ancelotti thought he’d seen his side be awarded a second of the game, with Ben Chilwell fouling that man Calvert-Lewin in the penalty area.

MORE: Video: Calamitous Edouard Mendy error gifts Everton opening goal over Chelsea

Referee Jon Moss pointed to the penalty spot, but VAR adjudged Calvert-Lewin to be offside in the build-up to the goal, essentially keeping Chelsea in the contest.

Goodison Park has proven to be somewhat of a bogey ground for Chelsea in recent years. Add into that the return of the fans to the stadium, and all has played against the away side today.

One thing’s for sure, Chilwell will be counting himself lucky that DCL was offside – because that was some reckless and naive defending from the full-back.

