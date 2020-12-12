Raheem Sterling scuppered an early opportunity at Old Trafford, but it’s creation was all his own doing, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the crosshairs.
Sterling has been one of the most prolific wide-men in the Premier League in recent seasons, but you can be forgiven for thinking that the England international should score 5-10 more a season.
Though his finishing has come a long way, his decision making and final product in the final third does leave a little to be desired, as it has once again today in the Manchester Derby.
MORE: Video: Man United’s Marcus Rashford sends good-luck message to Anthony Joshua ahead of title defence
We will neglect to focus on that, though, rather credit him for the manner in which he DESTROYED Man United right-back Aaran Wan-Bissaka in the build-up to the opportunity.
Wan-Bissaka, renown for his 1-on-1 defending, was absolutely skinned by Sterling, who turned him inside-out and left him in a heap. How embarrassing – he’ll just be thankful he didn’t cost United a goal.
See ya! ?
Raheem Sterling sends Wan-Bissaka for a hotdog but his shot is eventually blocked by Harry Maguire! ??
? Watch on Sky Sports PL
? Follow #MUNMCI here: https://t.co/GpDwusVrEy
? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/5Eq8amqmQd
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 12, 2020