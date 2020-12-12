Raheem Sterling scuppered an early opportunity at Old Trafford, but it’s creation was all his own doing, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the crosshairs.

Sterling has been one of the most prolific wide-men in the Premier League in recent seasons, but you can be forgiven for thinking that the England international should score 5-10 more a season.

Though his finishing has come a long way, his decision making and final product in the final third does leave a little to be desired, as it has once again today in the Manchester Derby.

We will neglect to focus on that, though, rather credit him for the manner in which he DESTROYED Man United right-back Aaran Wan-Bissaka in the build-up to the opportunity.

Wan-Bissaka, renown for his 1-on-1 defending, was absolutely skinned by Sterling, who turned him inside-out and left him in a heap. How embarrassing – he’ll just be thankful he didn’t cost United a goal.