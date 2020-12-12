Menu

Video: West Ham star Said Benrahma shows off unbelievable tekkers against Leeds

David Moyes finally appears to have struck gold at West Ham, with the Hammers up to fifth after their impressive win against Leeds United at Elland Road.

The east Londoners have responded to the Scot’s methods and not only have they become hard to break down, but they’re exciting on the break and at set pieces.

One of the most impressive performers in Friday night’s fixture was Said Benrahma.

The Algerian showcased his full range of silky skills and led the home side a merry dance throughout.

