‘100% penalty’ and ‘liVARpool’ – These fans react after VAR reviews Fabinho penalty incident for Liverpool vs Fulham

Some football fans have been left angry after Liverpool appeared to escape conceding a penalty in the opening 15 minutes of today’s Premier League tie against Fulham.

Fabinho slid down in the box with a last-ditch block/tackle attempt on Ivan Cavaleiro, which sent the Portuguese forward to the ground.

A corner was initially awarded when VAR stepped in to check whether this was in fact a penalty, showing several angles of the moment.

The footage seems to show that Fabinho, who is deputising at centre-back with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk sidelined with long-term knee injuries, contacted Cavaleiro’s foot before the ball.

Referee Andre Marriner reviewed the incident on the pitch-side monitor but ultimately denied the claims for a penalty after a lengthy review that took around three minutes.

Take a look at the incident below:

? – "I'm delighted that a referee has stuck with his original decision!" They took their time with this decision, but did VAR get it right?



— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 13, 2020

Here’s some football fans have reacted to the decision:

liVARpool — Michael (@Michaelmcfc20) December 13, 2020

Fabinho gets a touch on the ball…after hitting the foot of the Fulham player! — Tweetenham Hotspur (@TweetenhamH) December 13, 2020

Stone Wall Penalty! Muppet ref..it’s a foul so it’s in the box it’s a pen…at Anfield it’s given — Mark P Makey (@markpmakey) December 13, 2020

If that was the other way round, it would have been given. That was a penalty!!! — Kashi Ogunwolu (@KOgunwolu) December 13, 2020

He didnt get the ball at all. That we know. Yet it was given as a corner. So either, he ref says not enough with the tackle which is stupid as he knocked his leg into his other leg OR he is blind cause its a goal kick. — EDITRON – Callum Flynn (@CallumRFlynn) December 13, 2020

goes through the man to get the ball you cant do that — Harry (@Owens_EFC) December 13, 2020

It’s completely in my interest for this pen not to have been given, however it was a clear pen. VAR is useless but it’s operators are worse — Matt (@pow_m_pow) December 13, 2020

Livarpool at it again — Sam? (@thfcsam_) December 13, 2020

This could well be a decision that is critiqued upon if the Reds go on to beat the relegation candidates.

The replays show that Fabinho did have some contact – however minimal it was – with Cavaleiro’s foot before he managed to get through to the ball.

It wouldn’t even been an incredibly harsh call if it was awarded, but given the contact, the fact that a VAR review was undergone and the referee had a look on the monitor – should a spot-kick have been given in this situation?