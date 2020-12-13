Menu

‘100% penalty’ and ‘liVARpool’ – These fans react after VAR reviews Fabinho penalty incident for Liverpool vs Fulham

Some football fans have been left angry after Liverpool appeared to escape conceding a penalty in the opening 15 minutes of today’s Premier League tie against Fulham.

Fabinho slid down in the box with a last-ditch block/tackle attempt on Ivan Cavaleiro, which sent the Portuguese forward to the ground.

A corner was initially awarded when VAR stepped in to check whether this was in fact a penalty, showing several angles of the moment.

The footage seems to show that Fabinho, who is deputising at centre-back with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk sidelined with long-term knee injuries, contacted Cavaleiro’s foot before the ball.

Referee Andre Marriner reviewed the incident on the pitch-side monitor but ultimately denied the claims for a penalty after a lengthy review that took around three minutes.

Take a look at the incident below:

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

Here’s some football fans have reacted to the decision:

This could well be a decision that is critiqued upon if the Reds go on to beat the relegation candidates.

The replays show that Fabinho did have some contact – however minimal it was – with Cavaleiro’s foot before he managed to get through to the ball.

It wouldn’t even been an incredibly harsh call if it was awarded, but given the contact, the fact that a VAR review was undergone and the referee had a look on the monitor – should a spot-kick have been given in this situation?

  1. Gordon says:
    December 13, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    You can’t blame VAR for this, VAR checked and decided it was a stone wall penalty, checked for any fouls and offsides in the build up and then gave it to the ref to make the call and reverse his decision. One can only wonder why the ref has not changed the decision but we all know the reason.

