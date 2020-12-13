Arsenal ready to consider serious transfer offers for midfielder this January

Arsenal are reportedly ready to consider ‘serious’ transfer offers for midfielder Granit Xhaka this January.

The Switzerland international initially looked an important player who’d shown real improvement under Mikel Arteta’s management, but it now seems his future is in doubt again, according to Eurosport.

Arsenal could do with making some changes to their squad after a poor first half of the season, with Xhaka generally not looking good enough to play for a club with serious ambitions of challenging for big trophies or trying to get into the top four.

The 28-year-old has been at Arsenal since 2016 and it is surely now pointless to keep on waiting with the hope that he’ll finally fulfil his potential at the Emirates Stadium.

It remains to be seen if anyone will come in with an offer that AFC will deem acceptable, but Eurosport’s report suggests an exit could be on the cards in the right circumstances this winter.

It would probably be for the best if Arsenal sold a player like Xhaka to fund a deal for someone like Dominik Szoboszlai or Houssem Aouar, who are also linked with the club in Eurosport’s report.