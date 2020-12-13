Sometimes the bookmakers can throw up some fun odds, but this is one of those strange ones that looks bad for both teams.

Arsenal are currently five points clear of the relegation zone and you have to think there’s no way it can actually happen, but it has to be a genuine worry for the fans if they keep this form up.

When Mikel Arteta first took over he created a hard working team that looked capable of winning any game, but now they looks totally disjointed and it’s hard to see where the next win is coming from.

Their chances of getting relegated have drastically increased according to the bookies who have cut the odds, and some of them on Oddschecker make for fascinating reading at the time of writing.

You can currently get 20/1 on Arsenal dropping down into the Championship… which is the same odds that you can get on Man United winning the Premier League.

It shows how far both sides have fallen, by my goodness Arsenal are in some serious trouble just now.