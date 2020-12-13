“Asking to get sacked” – These Arsenal fans are not happy with Mikel Arteta’s team selection vs Burnley

It’s amazing to say this as we move well into December, but Arsenal’s game against Burnley tonight is more of a relegation battle than anything else.

You have to think there’s no way that Mikel Arteta could actually guide the Gunners to relegation, but they’re having a shocking season and they are in desperate need of a victory to drag themselves back up the table.

The table is still fairly condensed so a run of wins would take Arsenal back towards European contention, while a win from Burnley would elevate them from the relegation spots for now.

It’s a game that Arsenal fans expect to win but we’ve said that plenty of times this season, so here’s a look at how Arteta is setting his team up tonight:

In many ways you can see why they’re struggling because players like Holding, Elneny and Xhaka wouldn’t be getting anywhere close to the starting XI’s for the other big teams in the league, while some of the summer signings haven’t worked out as planned either.

It’s understandable that the Arsenal fans are starting to turn against the team and the manager, but it appears that the repeated selection of Willian is the main gripe with many fans ahead of this one:

When you continue to pick Xhaka and Willian, it is in hope rather than expectation. If they are both performing as Arteta requires then he made need a wiser hand on his shoulder. — DT (@BeepsMan) December 13, 2020

Arteta really vwants to get himself sacked????? — Olaniyi Elumalero (@olaniyi_lero) December 13, 2020

Am convinced Willian has explicit pictures of Arteta putting on a wig as he is actually bald and that’s why he gets a start every week. https://t.co/uSopVS8JZ9 — ????? ??????? ? (@joziferQ) December 13, 2020

Does Willian have nudes of Arteta or what’s happening https://t.co/Ok8BnSlC8N — tea please (@eileeno10) December 13, 2020

bro, why does Arteta keep picking Willian and Xhaka… bro you are asking to get sacked — Chaise Bushe (@DaChaise) December 13, 2020

Do Xhaka and Willian have compromising photos of Arteta to still be getting into the first team? — George C (@GManSizzle) December 13, 2020