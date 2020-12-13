Borussia Dortmund sack Lucien Favre

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have reportedly sacked manager Lucien Favre, according to BILD.

Favre, 63, took charge of the Black and Yellows back in May 2018 after taking a two-year career break.

Since taking the Signal Iduna Park hot-seat, Favre’s time at the helm has been a rocky one.

Following their crushing 5-1 defeat to Stuttgart on Saturday, Borussia Dortmund currently sit fifth in the Bundesliga table on 19-points from their first 11 games.

Although not totally out of the title race, despite trailing league leaders and arch-rivals Bayern Munich by five-points, Favre’s biggest critism has always been his side’s lack of attacking creativity.

The usually exciting German outfit have conceded almost twice as many as they have scored so far this season, a stark contrast to their on-field performances during the 2019-20 season.

Dortmund’s decision to show Favre the exit is perhaps somewhat of a suprise though as this week saw the Bundesliga side top their tough Champions League group on 13-points, losing just the one game on their way to the knockout rounds.

Nevertheless, as BILD have reported, the 63-year-old gaffer is now out of a job as it remains unclear at this stage who will be his permanent successor, although, Edin Terzic looks set to take over until the end of the season.