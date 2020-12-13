Petr Cech to play for Chelsea vs Tottenham in Premier League 2 fixture tomorrow

Petr Cech is reportedly set to play his first competitive game since retiring in May 2019 as he’s expected to line up for Chelsea against Tottenham in a Premier League 2 clash tomorrow.

This is according to a report from The Athletic that has broken this morning, with Cech covering for Lucas Bergstrom as he played for the Blues’ Under 18s yesterday, meaning the club would like to rest him to avoid him playing twice in the space of 48 hours.

As noted by The Athletic, this follows Cech being included in Frank Lampard’s Premier League squad as a surprise emergency option in goal despite retiring at the end of his spell with Arsenal in 2018/19.

Cech was one of the finest ‘keepers in the world for much of his career, but now serves as Chelsea’s technical and performance director.

It will be intriguing to see how the 38-year-old gets on in this Premier League 2 fixture, and if it can perhaps pave the way for him to play again at the highest level.