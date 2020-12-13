Chelsea hope to offload five senior players in January who are nowhere close to the first team

Chelsea were one of the only teams who were in a position to make some serious moves in the summer due to their financial situation, but they’ve been left with a bloated squad as a result.

They’ve always looked to stockpile players to then loan or sell on for a profit, but they’re stuck in a position with several senior players who are still on the books but aren’t getting anywhere close to the first team.

The Daily Express have indicated they are looking to move as many as five of these players on in January, but a lack of interest and their big wages could make it almost impossible to shift them.

The players in question are Kepa, Baba Rahman, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso and Danny Drinkwater, but all of those players have at least one major red flag so most clubs will want to look elsewhere.

Kepa has turned into a walking disaster with no confidence, Drinkwater and Rahman haven’t played regular football for two or three years, Alonso doesn’t really fit into a conventional formation and Christensen has never really impressed at the top level.

Clubs are understandably nervous about taking on players with large salaries just now so there won’t be many looking to take the risk, so it’s hard to see Chelsea offloading any of them without taking a financial hit.