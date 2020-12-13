“Even worse” Mikel Arteta us utterly furious with Granit Xhaka as he compares his red card to Nicolas Pepe’s

Admittedly it would’ve been a shock if Mikel Arteta was all smiles and jokes in his post match duties this evening, but this appears to be the angriest he’s ever been.

The fans have started to turn against him and it’s easy to see why with recent results, but you do have to wonder if it’s him or the players who need to take the blame here.

They keep letting him down with a total lack of discipline on the field, while the players are doing the worst thing of looking timid when it comes to the field of play but showing petty fighting qualities which hurt the team.

Nicolas Pepe was lambasted by the manager when he was sent off for a pathetic headbutt a couple of weeks ago, but it’s clear that Arteta is even more furious with Granit Xhaka after his red tonight:

The Swiss midfielder has issues under Unai Emery that eventually forced him away from the first team, and that could be repeating itself here.