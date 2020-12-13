Everton will need to fight star’s former club for his signature in January

While it might be tempting to ride out a big contract and make as much money as you can, footballers tend to have a short career so actually playing regular football has to be more important.

Sami Khedira will turn 34 next year so he probably only has a year or two left at the top level, so it makes no sense to stay at Juventus any longer as he fails to make it into Andrea Pirlo’s plans.

A report from Goal has indicated that the German World Cup winner has confirmed that he’s spoken to Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti about a January transfer, but he’s also open to a return to Stuttgart so they will have some competition for his signature.

His career has spluttered in recent years due to injuries and a lack of playing time, so it’s hard to actually tell if he’s still able to perform at the highest level.

At his best he’s able to control a game with his passing and he was decent going forward, but his strength came with his positional sense and defensive discipline that allowed other players to shine.

You have to think he’ll have lost any remaining pace so there’s no chance he’s going to be playing a box-to-box role at Goodison Park, but Ancelotti has worked with him in the past so he could squeeze a couple of final great years from him if the move does go through.