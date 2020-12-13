“Get me on a free” former Arsenal favourite demands the club sell Xhaka and re-sign him after red card vs Burnley

There was a time when it was thought that Granit Xhaka would bring some steel and fight to Arsenal’s midfield, but all he really shows is misplaced aggression that does nothing to help the team on the pitch.

They were already struggling tonight against Burnley before his stupid red card for an off the ball incident, so you do have to wonder how many more chances he will get.

Mikel Arteta will be fighting to save his job soon so he needs players that he can trust, and Xhaka is just too unpredictable and erratic for him just now.

The red card has even drawn a furious reaction from former Gunners favourite Emmanuel Frimpong, and he’s made the club a generous offer to come back:

Sell xhaka and get me on a free — EMMANUEL FRIMPONG (@IAMFRIMPONG26) December 13, 2020

Amazingly Frimpong is still only 28 after his career fizzled out after a series of poor transfers, but you do also have to wonder if he’s one to talk in this situation.

One of the reasons he became a cult hero at the club was his tendency to charge around the pitch and pick up some needless cards, but at least he might make a reasonable like-for-like Xhaka replacement.