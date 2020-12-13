‘Got away with one’ and ‘clear and obvious’ – Liverpool legend Graeme Souness on Reds escaping penalty vs Fulham after lengthy VAR and pitch-side review

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has admitted on Sky Sports that Fulham should’ve been awarded a penalty against the Reds in the opening 15 minutes of today’s Premier League tie.

The incident occurred early on, with makeshift centre-back Fabinho bringing down Ivan Cavaleiro in a last-ditch attempt to tackle the ace or block his cross.

It can be seen here. Footage shows that Fabinho did make contact with the winger’s leg – importantly that it was made first and thus before he followed through to the ball, which Souness has noted.

VAR took around three minutes to review the incident, with referee Andre Marriner taking a look on the pitch-side monitor before it was ultimately ignored and play resumed.

The former Reds midfielder and manager believes that Jurgen Klopp’s side ‘got away with one’ and that it was a ‘clear and obvious’ call in his opinion.

Here’s what Souness had to say on the moment:

“I think it was a penalty. He takes the Fulham’s player leg. He made contact with the foot first. Liverpool got away with one.

“It’s clear and obvious to me.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Scott Parker moved to tears during Fulham’s heartwarming tribute to Papa Bouba Diop before Liverpool match ‘100% penalty’ and ‘liVARpool’ – These fans react after VAR reviews Fabinho penalty incident for Liverpool vs Fulham (Video) Bobby Reid gives Fulham shock lead against Liverpool with pile driving strike

The controversial decision led to some football fans screaming out ‘LiVARpool’ on social media – a moment they’ve likely been waiting some time for as the Reds really aren’t on the right side of tight calls that often.

With the fairness of the beautiful game in mind, Bobby Reid handed Fulham the lead just minutes later, so as it stands this decision from the officials hasn’t cost the relegation candidates valuable points.