Granit Xhaka told to do the right thing for the club and request Arsenal exit

So many things have happened at Arsenal recently that this feels like it was years ago, but it’s easy to forget about the fallout between Arsenal and Granit Xhaka under Unai Emery.

Xhaka was appointed as the captain but eventually took a a tantrum on the field which involved publicly disrespecting his manager before swearing at the fans, so there should’ve been no way back from that.

Somehow he did manage to gain Mikel Arteta’s trust and he’s not been dreadful, but he’s still not good enough for a team who want to be challenging for the Champions League places.

It’s not the first time that Xhaka has let the club down and it might not be the last if he’s allowed to continue, so Patrice Evra has told him to stop with the hubris of holding his hands up, and he feels he needs to do the right thing for Arsenal by admitting he’s hurting the club and asking to leave:

It’s unlikely that it would ever come to that, but you have to think there are plenty of Arsenal players and coaches who are furious with Xhaka tonight.