Real Madrid accelerate talks to beat Manchester United to goal machine transfer

Real Madrid are reportedly accelerating talks to beat the likes of Manchester United to the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Spanish giants are said to have been in touch with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola over luring the player to the Bernabeu ahead of clubs like Man Utd and Man City, according to Don Balon.

The Norway international could be an immense signing for any elite European club in the near future, having scored at a hugely impressive rate in the last year or so.

Haaland scored 28 goals in just 22 games for Red Bull Salzburg in the first half of last season, which earned him a January move to Borussia Dortmund.

In his time in Germany so far, the talented 20-year-old already has 33 goals in his first 32 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

Real Madrid would do well to land the youngster as a long-term replacement for the ageing Karim Benzema up front, and he could also go a long way to filling the boots of the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still missed in Madrid.

Haaland would also be a superb purchase for United, who surely need a long-term replacement for veteran front-man Edinson Cavani, who has arrived at the club this season but surely only as a short-term option.

The Red Devils perhaps now look to be behind Real in the running for Haaland’s signature, according to Don Balon’s report.