Former Man United manager, Louis van Gaal, has criticised his fellow Dutchman, Donny van de Beek, for making the move from Ajax to the Red Devils, two clubs incidentally where van Gaal has coached.

Van de Beek made the switch to Old Trafford in the summer, and might well have expected to be a starter by now.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has consistently preferred the pairing of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, even though the Frenchman would appear to have his heart set on moving elsewhere.

“I hope his time will come, but I don’t think he made a good choice,” Van Gaal said to TV channel, Ziggo, reported by Football Oranje and cited by the Daily Mail.

“I said that right away. If you have Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, what position should van de Beek be in?

“He doesn’t have the qualities of Pogba and Fernandes. And now you see that Pogba often doesn’t start. Where should van de Beek play then?”

Even the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay seem to be preferred to van de Beek at present by the Norwegian, which is a damning indictment, with the greatest of respect.

It does seem that the only way van de Beek will get a look in at present is if United succumb to injuries, but he really needs to be thinking in terms of how he begins making inroads into becoming a permanent starter.