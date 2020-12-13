Wherever John Terry goes, trouble seems to follow him around like a bad smell.

The alleged racism incident with Anton Ferdinand and falling out with Chelsea team-mate, Wayne Bridge after allegedly sleeping with the latter’s wife are just two of a litany of mistakes during his career.

It appears he’s a chip off the old block, however.

His father, Ted, once convicted of cocaine dealing per a report in The Sun, has been banned from driving for 18 months after being found to be more than twice over the legal alcohol limit.

The son note that Terry Snr. was driving an Audi A4 when he was stopped by traffic police on the A6 in Basildon, Essex.

“He was well over the limit and needs to grow up,” a source is quoted as saying to The Sun on Sunday.

For a player and now assistant manager who has relatively good standing in the game despite his previous transgressions, this is yet another situation that Terry can do without.