Klopp confirms Matip injury doesn’t seem serious with ‘chance’ Liverpool centre-back will be fine for crucial clash against Spurs

Liverpool fans will be delighted after hearing Jurgen Klopp’s initial update on Joel Matip’s injury from the German’s post-match press conference following the 1-1 draw against Fulham.

Matip was replaced by Takumi Minamino at halftime in a move that saw club captain Jordan Henderson move into defence and form an all-midfield centre-back pairing alongside Fabinho.

Klopp confirmed that Matip suffered a ‘spasm’ in his back which forced him off, adding that the defender has already received ‘treatment’ and will receive further.

The Liverpool boss added that his initial findings on the knock suggest that there’s a ‘chance’ that the 29-year-old will be fine for Wednesday night’s mammoth clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Here is Jurgen Klopp's initial update on Joel Matip's injury after Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Fulham, offering some promising news for Reds… pic.twitter.com/FC1uwI9Uwn — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) December 13, 2020

“By the way, Joel Matip has a spasm in his back, we will see, at the moment nothing else, he’s already had treatment and will have (further) treatment, we will see, I think there’s a chance for Wednesday (vs Spurs)”

When the journalist pressed on with ‘so it’s not that bad’ then, Klopp had this to say:

“Not at the moment no.”

More Stories / Latest News Everton will need to fight star’s former club for his signature in January Video: Liverpool ace Neco Williams takes a nasty hit on the ankle that sees Fulham’s Ademola Lookman yellow carded Video: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Juventus to victory over Genoa with two late penalties

This is the best news that fans could’ve hoped for at this early stage, it seems as though the Cameroon ace could feature in the massive clash against fellow title challengers Spurs.

Liverpool have been hit with a defensive crisis this season following long-term knee injuries to starting pairing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

That has thrust promising youngster Rhys Williams into a more prominent first-team role, with fellow academy graduate Nat Phillips another centre-back option that will be called on.

As it stands, the Reds’ best current pairing is Matip alongside Fabinho – who is turning in some encouraging displays in the heart of the defence despite naturally being a defensive midfielder.