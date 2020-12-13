Kylian Mbappe reveals the only way he’ll seal Liverpool transfer

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has explained he’ll only leave his current club with his parents’ blessing amid ongoing Liverpool transfer rumours and Real Madrid links.

The France international has shone at the Parc des Princes in the last few years, firmly establishing himself as perhaps the biggest talent of his generation.

Mbappe’s contract with PSG is due to expire in 2022, however, so it might be that top clubs will soon try to swoop for him if he doesn’t renew his deal.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Mbappe for some time now, and he’s given an explanation of sorts over how he might seek a transfer away from his current club.

Speaking to Copa 90, the 21-year-old insists he would only do so with his family’s blessings.

“We make every decision together, as a family. I think it’s the strongest possible thing,” he said.

“This has pushed me higher and allowed me to be where I am today.

“Without them, it would be impossible, because sometimes you have bad moments. When you have bad moments in your career, you can see which people are there for you, and my parents are there for me every time.

“Without them, I don’t think I would have everything I do at the moment. They show me the right way to be and I’m really lucky to have these parents.”