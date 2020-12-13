Klopp eyes big-name forward transfer for Liverpool after missing out on Werner to Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eyeing up a transfer swoop for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

According to Don Balon, the Argentina international is on Klopp’s radar as a potential replacement for the struggling Roberto Firmino, and as an alternative to Timo Werner after he joined Chelsea in the summer instead of moving to Anfield.

Liverpool could do with making some changes up front in the near future, with the goals really drying up for Firmino of late.

The Brazil international remains a quality player, but Liverpool may well feel that a top talent like Martinez could offer similar qualities to their side with the added bonus of more of a goal threat.

Martinez has been superb for Inter in recent times and Don Balon have previously also linked him with the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City.

It would be great to see the 23-year-old spend his peak years in the Premier League, and he could form part of an exciting new-look attack at Liverpool.

The Reds also signed Diogo Jota this season and the Portugal international has proven a superb purchase for the club.

Jota and Martinez linking up could be ideal to help LFC replace the likes of Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the long term.

Don Balon note that Liverpool were keen on Werner before he instead joined Chelsea, where he’s shown he has a bright future in the Premier League and could also have made a fine signing for Klopp’s side.