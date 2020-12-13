Just when Liverpool thought their injury hell couldn’t get any worse, another knee concern, this time for Diogo Jota, has stopped the Reds in their tracks.

The signing from Wolves has really hit the ground running with the Anfield-based outfit and has been free-scoring ever since pulling on the shirt.

However, according to Record and cited by the Daily Star, the striker could be set to miss two months of the season.

If the reports are accurate, it would see him have to sit out some crucial top of the table clashes and 13 matches in total. Those that he would miss are as follows:

Fulham vs Liverpool, December 13 – Premier League

Liverpool vs Tottenham, December 16 – Premier League

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, December 19 – Premier League

Liverpool vs West Brom, December 27 – Premier League

Newcastle vs Liverpool, December 30 – Premier League

Southampton vs Liverpool, January 2 – Premier League

Aston Villa vs Liverpool, January 8 – FA Cup

Liverpool vs Burnley, January 13 – Premier League

Liverpool vs Manchester United, January 16 – Premier League

Tottenham vs Liverpool, January 27 – Premier League

West Ham vs Liverpool, January 30 – Premier League

Liverpool vs Brighton, February 3 – Premier League

Liverpool vs Manchester City, February 6 – Premier League