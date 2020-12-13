Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp mentions how ‘good looking’ Fulham boss Scott Parker is in pre-match chat

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp mentioned how ‘good looking’ Fulham manager Scott Parker is in his pre-match assessment of this afternoon’s Premier League tie.

Klopp was questioned by Sky Sports about the Cottagers being a ‘good footballing side’, with the German responding that they’re a ‘good looking footballing team’ – just like their manager.

Klopp added that he doesn’t know his Fulham counterpart very ‘well’, something that’s sure to change given his lovely pre-match comments.

?”They are a good looking football team like the manager” ? Jurgen Klopp complementing Scott Parker’s good looks pic.twitter.com/M9hQsNI016 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 13, 2020

“They are, I’m not the only who saw that. They are, they’re really good, a good looking footballing team – like the manager. Yeah he looks good, I don’t know him well.”

“So everything is nice, the shirts and everything, apart from the results so far, but the way they play is just really impressive.”

Pictures from Sky Sports.

Parker is just 40 years old and only three years out of retirement after a successful career that included 18 caps for England.

With Parker still youthful, it’s clear that Klopp – and perhaps other managers in the Premier League – have begun to notice how dashing the stylish former defensive midfielder looks on the touchline.