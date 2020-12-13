Menu

Loads of football fans react to world-class performance from Palace keeper Vicente Guaita vs Spurs

Crystal Palace FC Tottenham FC
Crystal Palace have just claimed a massive point from Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur, but they owe a huge thanks to their keeper, Vicente Guaita.

Guaita, 33, appears to be like a fine wine – He simply gets better with age.

After joining Crystal Palace in 2018 from Spanish side Getafe the experienced keeper has gone on to make quite a name for himself in England’s top-flight.

The Spanish shot-stopper has featured in 67 Premier League matches for Crystal Palace and has kept 19 clean sheets along the way.

Whilst back in action for his side during Sunday’s match against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur, the flamboyant keeper put in a simply irrisistable performance.

Sunday’s match which ended 1-1 saw Guaita named as ‘Man of the Match’ and what a deserved award it was.

The talented keeper made three key stops during the match to deny Tottenham Hotspur’s strike force, however, arguably, the pick of the bunch came during extra-time.

Guaita superbly denied Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier who took a free-kick with just seconds left on the clock.

In light of the 33-year-old’s stunning performance, football fans from all around the globe have taken to their social media to praise Crystal Palace’s number-one.

