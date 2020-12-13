Roy Keane names five players who are “a big concern” for Manchester United

Manchester United legend Roy Keane says the club’s back four and goalkeeper represent a big worry for the Red Devils.

The former United captain highlighted this area of weakness after his old club drew 0-0 with Manchester City yesterday, which was perhaps not the worst result for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the end of a difficult week.

Man Utd were dumped out of the Champions League with a 3-2 defeat away to RB Leipzig in midweek, so there are clearly big concerns for Solskjaer in defence.

David de Gea has also not looked at his best for some time now, with young ‘keeper Dean Henderson perhaps now a better option for United.

Still, the team did better to keep City’s world class attack out at Old Trafford yesterday, though Keane still highlighted the goalkeeper and the back four as an area of weakness in this squad.

Speaking on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro, Keane said: “We talk about trust in football, the back four and the goalkeeper are for me still the biggest problems [for Manchester United].

“Okay, they did well today but that’s not a back-four that will take you places and that’s a big concern.

“You just don’t know what you’re going to get from Man United right now. That’s not a good sign when you’re not sure what you’re going to get from the team.

“Can you really trust this group to go on a run? The answer is no.”