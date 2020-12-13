“They’re nowhere near” – Pundit slams Manchester United after City stalemate

Gary Neville has laid into Manchester United after their 0-0 draw with Manchester City in yesterday’s big game at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were forced to settle for a point at home to City in the Manchester Derby, and while this doesn’t seem the worst result on paper, Neville seems to feel it highlights just how far behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team is at the moment.

United have had a mixed start to the season, providing some moments of real quality, particularly away from home, but they’ve been hugely inconsistent and are now out of the Champions League after their midweek defeat to RB Leipzig.

Man Utd fans will be desperate to see some progress being made, but Neville just seems convinced that isn’t really there at the moment as he gave a hugely negative response to the draw against City yesterday.

Speaking on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, the pundit said: “Last season was massive finishing third. I think that was a big, big moment for him [Solskjaer].

“But I think now he has got to get close to City and Liverpool. And he has got to dominate matches.

“I don’t see it at this moment in time. The performances I am watching are not anywhere near got enough. We know him – he won’t think they’re good enough.

“He won’t think that first half against West Ham is anywhere near the standard that is going to get Manchester United to a title.

“He obviously will keep putting a positive spin on it and today said it’s the best they’ve played against City but the reality of it is he’ll know they’re not performances that will win titles. They’re not; they’re nowhere near.”