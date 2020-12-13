Man United star Bruno Fernandes ranks as second-worst in the Premier League in this department in mixed stat

According to Squawka, Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes ranks second-worst across all Premier League players in one very specific department this season.

Squawka have found that Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich is the only top-flight player to have been ‘dribbled past’ more than the Portuguese playmaker this season.

Fernandes has had this happen to him 24 times so far this term, as poor as this metric may look on paper Manchester United fans shouldn’t really worry when they take context into account.

Fernandes is an attacking midfielder and the side’s prime creator, defensive ability is not a part of his game that anyone should focus on – this is in fact a positive sign of sorts.

Bruno Fernandes has been dribbled past 24 times by opposition players in the Premier League this season, only Mateusz Klich (25) has been dribbled past more. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 12, 2020

The findings show that Fernandes clearly tries to make contributions on the defensive side of the ball, which hint that he’s going above and beyond with his efforts for the Red Devils.

It also suggests – as he’s just one behind Klich – that Fernandes may actually be trying to win the ball back in one-on-one situations than many traditional central midfielders in the Premier League.