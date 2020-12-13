Mikel Arteta is the first Arsenal manager to manage this in Premier League history

It’s obviously not a positive night from an Arsenal or Mikel Arteta point of view, but the unwanted records just keep on coming.

They have been struggling for weeks but at least the home game against Burnley gave them a decent chance of achieving a regulation home victory to bring some confidence back.

All the stats suggest that Arsenal even dominated the game, but that doesn’t matter at all because it’s Burnley who are heading home with all three points after a narrow victory.

The ultimate irony comes with Aubameyang scoring the decisive own goal after having a dreadful season following the signing of his new contract in the summer.

Burnley don’t tend to get a lot of joy against Arsenal, and that’s reflected in the fact that they’ve just beaten Arsenal for the first time in Premier League history:

Burnley’s Premier League record against Arsenal: DLLLLLLLLLLDW For the first time in the competition’s history, they’ve won. ?#UTC pic.twitter.com/Ny9Bh5Ejjr — William Hill (@WilliamHill) December 13, 2020

Little records like this will happen here and there so it’s not a disaster when viewed in isolation, but it’s just another thing that will heap added pressure on Arteta when it comes to his job security.