“No other option” – These Arsenal fans send a clear message over Mikel Arteta’s future after Burnley defeat

We all know how quickly things can change in football, but Mikel Arteta’s rise and fall at Arsenal has been astonishing. 

It was only a few months ago when he was winning the FA Cup, setting his team up to pick up big results against better teams and his transfers looked impressive, but that’s miles away from the current reality.

The whole team just looks lost, unorganised and totally out of ideas. The defence that looked solid and comfortable on the ball is back to making crazy decisions, the midfield lacks any kind of discipline and it’s no longer clear if the strikers exist or if they are just theoretical at this point.

The loss at home to Burnley tonight might be the lowest point yet, and it’s honestly not unreasonable to suggest that Arsenal need to start thinking about a relegation battle if this keeps up.

Obviously the fans are utterly furious, and the fans have turned on Arteta big style:

 

  1. Demam Paul says:
    December 13, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    Just sack Arteta and Krokene

    Reply

