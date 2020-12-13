“No other option” – These Arsenal fans send a clear message over Mikel Arteta’s future after Burnley defeat

We all know how quickly things can change in football, but Mikel Arteta’s rise and fall at Arsenal has been astonishing.

It was only a few months ago when he was winning the FA Cup, setting his team up to pick up big results against better teams and his transfers looked impressive, but that’s miles away from the current reality.

The whole team just looks lost, unorganised and totally out of ideas. The defence that looked solid and comfortable on the ball is back to making crazy decisions, the midfield lacks any kind of discipline and it’s no longer clear if the strikers exist or if they are just theoretical at this point.

The loss at home to Burnley tonight might be the lowest point yet, and it’s honestly not unreasonable to suggest that Arsenal need to start thinking about a relegation battle if this keeps up.

Obviously the fans are utterly furious, and the fans have turned on Arteta big style:

Please sack Arteta ASAP.

There’s no room for sentiments. — ?GUYMAN (@ortizjayguyman) December 13, 2020

@Arsenal it’s impossible to watch us and think we do anything right.

Worst football in the league.

If Arteta isn’t willing to change, sack him. No other option — Nimrod Lustgarten (@Nim_Lustgarten) December 13, 2020

Honestly looking at the situation I think we are the second worst side in the league. Arteta hasn’t got the experience and is blinkered and stubborn. Faith in players that have never deserved it. You pick them, it’s on you. Time for change. Otherwise relegation. — Jimmy Hogan (@jimmyhoganno1) December 13, 2020

Can someone tell me how worse Ozil is to be in this team? Now fighting relegation is no longer a joke but a reality. Arteta please tell me, how do you still play Xhaka? #ARSBUR #arsenal — Philip Ochieng’ (@phillochio) December 13, 2020

If he keep sticking with Arteta, relegation is a certainty — Drizzy #ARTETAOUT (@DrizzyLAHK) December 13, 2020

Thanks for the FA cup but Arteta has got to go. Our squad is not relegation battle level. ‘Trust the process’ will take us into the championship. — Jengus Khan (@easyjengy) December 13, 2020