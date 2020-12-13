Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly both among the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Nuno Mendes.

The 18-year-old looks one of the biggest prospects in Europe at the moment and Don Balon claim Real Madrid are hoping to beat the likes of Chelsea and Man Utd to his signature in a deal likely to cost around €15million.

That could be a bargain fee for Mendes, who looks likely to become one of the finest full-backs in the game in years to come after his exciting early performances in the Sporting first-team.

The Portugal Under-21 international has already played 18 times for Sporting’s senior side, and it seems clear he could add something to some of the best teams in the world.

Don Balon link Chelsea and United as his admirers in the Premier League, and it could be that he’d one day be ideal as a successor to Ben Chilwell in that position in Frank Lampard’s squad.

United, meanwhile, could do with an upgrade on Luke Shaw, with summer signing Alex Telles not playing much so far, perhaps suggesting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thinking about strengthening at left-back again with a more convincing long-term option.