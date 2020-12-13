Menu

Chelsea and Manchester United among clubs chasing potential €15m wonderkid transfer

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly both among the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Nuno Mendes.

The 18-year-old looks one of the biggest prospects in Europe at the moment and Don Balon claim Real Madrid are hoping to beat the likes of Chelsea and Man Utd to his signature in a deal likely to cost around €15million.

MORE: Paul Pogba issues strong statement on his Manchester United future

That could be a bargain fee for Mendes, who looks likely to become one of the finest full-backs in the game in years to come after his exciting early performances in the Sporting first-team.

The Portugal Under-21 international has already played 18 times for Sporting’s senior side, and it seems clear he could add something to some of the best teams in the world.

nuno mendes sporting lisbon

Nuno Mendes in action for Sporting Lisbon

More Stories / Transfer Rumours
Real Madrid accelerate talks to beat Manchester United to goal machine transfer
Ozil could play for Arsenal again in February after Arteta hinted at a softening attitude
Klopp eyes big-name forward transfer for Liverpool after missing out on Werner to Chelsea

Don Balon link Chelsea and United as his admirers in the Premier League, and it could be that he’d one day be ideal as a successor to Ben Chilwell in that position in Frank Lampard’s squad.

United, meanwhile, could do with an upgrade on Luke Shaw, with summer signing Alex Telles not playing much so far, perhaps suggesting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thinking about strengthening at left-back again with a more convincing long-term option.

More Stories Nuno Mendes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.