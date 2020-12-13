Opinion: Man United should move for another short term fix as Champions League star becomes available

Man United’s performances are still wildly inconsistent as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tries to figure out what his best XI really is, but it does seem certain that he’s going nowhere for now.

They have some urgent transfer needs which need to be addressed in the upcoming transfer windows, but it’s clear that a lack of funds will prevent them from achieving that in one window.

They have seem some success with Edinson Cavani who came in as a short term fix to add some experience and physicality to the front line, so it might make sense to do something similar in January.

It still feels like the main goal is to add Jadon Sancho to spark the attack into life with some added quality on the wings, but that won’t happen in the winter window and they do look short of ideas just now.

It’s unlikely that anyone will be making big signings in January anyway, so another short term fix for 6/18 months might be their best option just now.

Football-Italia have indicated that Atalanta are set to move on from Papu Gomez after a falling out between their star player in the coach, so it’s a situation that Man United should be looking to explore.

He’s 32 years old so there’s nothing long term about signing him, but he’s a quality player who can play anywhere across the forward positions and he’s an experienced leader so he would also be a good character to have around the squad.

He’s been a pivotal part of the Atalanta side for years and he’s also proven his quality in Europe so that will also be welcome if Solskjaer wants to take the Europa League seriously.

Like Cavani his signing may not be overly popular as the fans look for the club to sort out their long term priorities, but he can help buy them another year to get their main transfer targets sorted and he’s also an exciting player to watch.