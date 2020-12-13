Menu

Paul Pogba issues strong statement on his Manchester United future

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has issued a strong statement on his future via his official Instagram page.

The France international hasn’t always had the best of times at Old Trafford since his return from Juventus in 2016, and his future has looked in some doubt recently.

Pogba, however, has now hit out at that speculation with his Instagram post below…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba)

The 27-year-old makes it clear that he’s committed to United and that people who don’t know what’s going on on the inside should keep quiet.

This seems like Pogba firmly shutting down the transfer gossip surrounding him, and Man Utd fans will hope it can signal a return to form from the player.

Pogba needs to be fully focused and stay out of the headlines – something he’s seemingly struggled to do for much of his Premier League career.

Perhaps this latest social media post reflects a shift in focus from Pogba that can see him turn his form around.

